Elixir deUSD Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $163.83 Million (DEUSD)

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Elixir deUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000934 BTC on exchanges. Elixir deUSD has a total market cap of $163.83 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elixir deUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Elixir deUSD Profile

Elixir deUSD’s launch date was June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 163,890,195 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir. Elixir deUSD’s official website is www.elixir.xyz.

Elixir deUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 163,890,194.78044568. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 0.99935642 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,394,501.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

