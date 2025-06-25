Saros (SAROS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.96 Million

Saros (SAROS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Saros has a total market cap of $589.42 million and $7.96 million worth of Saros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Saros has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Saros token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106,920.82 or 0.99861456 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106,664.99 or 0.99622513 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Saros

Saros’ genesis date was January 18th, 2024. Saros’ total supply is 2,625,000,000 tokens. The official website for Saros is www.saros.xyz. Saros’ official Twitter account is @saros_xyz.

Saros Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saros (SAROS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Saros has a current supply of 2,625,000,000 with 1,166,156,202 in circulation. The last known price of Saros is 0.22925805 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $9,047,101.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saros.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

