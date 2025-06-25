Zircuit Price Hits $0.0217 on Top Exchanges (ZRC)

Zircuit (ZRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Zircuit has a total market cap of $47.70 million and $8.84 million worth of Zircuit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zircuit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zircuit has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zircuit alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,920.82 or 0.99861456 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,664.99 or 0.99622513 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zircuit Token Profile

Zircuit was first traded on November 12th, 2023. Zircuit’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,194,923,458 tokens. The official website for Zircuit is www.zircuit.com. The official message board for Zircuit is discord.gg/zircuit. Zircuit’s official Twitter account is @zircuitl2.

Zircuit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zircuit (ZRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zircuit has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,194,923,458 in circulation. The last known price of Zircuit is 0.0221985 USD and is down -8.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $11,596,213.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zircuit.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zircuit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zircuit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zircuit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zircuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zircuit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.