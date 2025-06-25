NEXPACE (NXPC) Trading 18.2% Lower This Week

NEXPACE (NXPC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One NEXPACE token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges. NEXPACE has a total market cap of $163.35 million and $31.64 million worth of NEXPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXPACE has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXPACE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,920.82 or 0.99861456 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,664.99 or 0.99622513 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NEXPACE Profile

NEXPACE launched on May 15th, 2025. NEXPACE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,633,239 tokens. NEXPACE’s official Twitter account is @maplestoryu. NEXPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@maplestoryu. The official website for NEXPACE is msu.io.

Buying and Selling NEXPACE

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXPACE (NXPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NEXPACE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 179,633,239 in circulation. The last known price of NEXPACE is 0.91035547 USD and is down -5.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $34,311,550.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msu.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.