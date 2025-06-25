Substratum (SUB) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115.06 thousand and approximately $55.97 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023101 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

