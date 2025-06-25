Morphware Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $730.88 Thousand (XMW)

Morphware (XMW) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. Morphware has a total market capitalization of $22.29 million and $730.88 thousand worth of Morphware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Morphware has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Morphware token can now be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106,920.82 or 0.99861456 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,664.99 or 0.99622513 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Morphware Token Profile

Morphware’s launch date was September 16th, 2024. Morphware’s total supply is 1,232,922,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,150,079 tokens. The official website for Morphware is www.morphware.com. Morphware’s official Twitter account is @morphwareai.

Buying and Selling Morphware

According to CryptoCompare, “Morphware (XMW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morphware has a current supply of 1,232,922,769 with 823,702,984 in circulation. The last known price of Morphware is 0.03061694 USD and is up 9.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $727,423.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.morphware.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morphware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morphware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morphware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

