Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSEW. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.01. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

