Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Sold by Timonier Family Office LTD.

Timonier Family Office LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.7% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Timonier Family Office LTD. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $29.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

