Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Holdings Boosted by Timonier Family Office LTD.

Timonier Family Office LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.9% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,023 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,409,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,133 shares during the period. Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,226,000. Finally, United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,317,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.19.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.