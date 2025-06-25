Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Timonier Family Office LTD.

Timonier Family Office LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $23,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,381,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,747,000 after buying an additional 17,627,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,737,000. Everest Management Corp. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,205,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,856,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6,396.7% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 535,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,333,000 after purchasing an additional 527,474 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.99. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

