Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after buying an additional 204,681 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,484,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,767,000 after buying an additional 783,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

KO opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

