waypoint wealth counsel Purchases Shares of 3,783 Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

waypoint wealth counsel bought a new position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,536,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,053,000 after buying an additional 2,319,952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Centene by 1,788.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,245,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,033,000 after buying an additional 2,126,582 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 111.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,608,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,358 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene stock opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

