waypoint wealth counsel Grows Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of KO stock opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $302.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.