Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,607,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,659 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $248,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 859,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,440,000 after buying an additional 125,803 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,200,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,376,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000.

Shares of IDEV opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $61.11 and a 52-week high of $76.77.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

