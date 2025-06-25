Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifetime Brands stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.48% of Lifetime Brands worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCUT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCUT

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.