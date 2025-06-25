Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

