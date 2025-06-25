Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (MOHCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5452 per share on Thursday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 246.3% increase from Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MOHCY opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. Motor Oil has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Company Profile

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through four segments: Refining Activity, Fuels' Marketing Activity, Power & Gas, and Other. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use.

