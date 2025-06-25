Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0607 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 0.8% increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

