Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 39,329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $171,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carlisle Companies Price Performance
CSL opened at $372.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.04. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.67.
View Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carlisle Companies
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Insiders Chase Income and Stability in American Tower—Here’s Why
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.