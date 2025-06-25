Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 39,329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $171,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL opened at $372.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.04. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

