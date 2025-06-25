Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 27th

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJQ opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

