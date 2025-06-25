Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 27th

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 6.2% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,211.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 355,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.