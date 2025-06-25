Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 27th

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 6.2% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,211.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 355,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.