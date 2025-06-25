Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $27,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.3%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $105.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,669,414. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

