Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,151 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Target worth $31,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $297,122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,882,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.44. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

