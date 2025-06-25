Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $38,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 76,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 55,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradyco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $102,187.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,305.20. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $2,766,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,776.48. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,085 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.87.

View Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average is $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.