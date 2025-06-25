AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,964 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

