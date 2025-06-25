2,059 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,504.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $278.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Arete cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

