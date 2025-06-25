Foresight Environmental Infra (LON:FGEN) Posts Earnings Results

Foresight Environmental Infra (LON:FGEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Foresight Environmental Infra Stock Performance
Foresight Environmental Infra stock opened at GBX 79.96 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.33. Foresight Environmental Infra has a 1 year low of GBX 64.20 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 95.70 ($1.30).
