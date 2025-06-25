Foresight Environmental Infra (LON:FGEN) Posts Earnings Results

Foresight Environmental Infra (LON:FGEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Foresight Environmental Infra Stock Performance

Foresight Environmental Infra stock opened at GBX 79.96 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.33. Foresight Environmental Infra has a 1 year low of GBX 64.20 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 95.70 ($1.30).

About Foresight Environmental Infra

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure (FGEN) formerly known as JLEN. The Company’s investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of Environmental Infrastructure. Environmental Infrastructure is defined by the Company as infrastructure assets, projects and asset-backed businesses that utilise natural or waste resources or support more environmentally friendly approaches to economic activity, support the transition to a low carbon economy or which mitigate the effects of climate change.

