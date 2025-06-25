Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 1.5%

WOR opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. Worthington Enterprises has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

