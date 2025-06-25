Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.
Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 1.5%
WOR opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. Worthington Enterprises has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.19.
Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.
Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.
