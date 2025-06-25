Petards Group (LON:PEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Petards Group (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.91) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Petards Group had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.32%.

Petards Group Price Performance

Petards Group stock opened at GBX 7.90 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Petards Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 11 ($0.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.59.

Petards Group Company Profile

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

