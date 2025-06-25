Petards Group (LON:PEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Petards Group (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.91) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Petards Group had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.32%.
Petards Group Price Performance
Petards Group stock opened at GBX 7.90 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Petards Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 11 ($0.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.59.
Petards Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Petards Group
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Petards Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petards Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.