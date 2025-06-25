Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$53.55 and last traded at C$53.47, with a volume of 87870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POW shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.38.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

About Power Co. of Canada

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.45.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

