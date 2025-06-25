Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $257.84 and last traded at $256.69, with a volume of 52520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Northcoast Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.75.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.41 and its 200-day moving average is $199.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. This trade represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.