Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 4118385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ostin Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Up 4.4%

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

