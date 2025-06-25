DORVAL Corp Boosts Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

DORVAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of DORVAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

ISTB stock opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1705 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.