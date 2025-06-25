PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Acquired by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $162.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.74. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $190.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.63.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,301.12. The trade was a 68.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $1,563,466.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,615.63. This trade represents a 54.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,082. Company insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

