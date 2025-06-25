Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.