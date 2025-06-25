MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 870 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after buying an additional 987,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,863,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,693,000 after purchasing an additional 869,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,936,000 after purchasing an additional 690,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13,910.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after buying an additional 503,833 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.43. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $131.59.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

