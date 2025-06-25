Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 138,198 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of GS stock opened at $661.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The stock has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $595.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.