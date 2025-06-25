Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Snap-On by 15.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 1.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 0.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Snap-On Stock Up 0.1%

SNA stock opened at $308.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. Snap-On Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.90.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,515 shares of company stock valued at $17,094,296 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-On from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-On currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

About Snap-On

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.