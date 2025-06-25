Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.3% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,197,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,737,000 after buying an additional 109,531,487 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,675,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,936,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,473,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,703,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,550,000 after buying an additional 4,306,773 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

