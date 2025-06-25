Steph & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Steph & Co. reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Crown by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.93.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. This trade represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

