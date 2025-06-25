3,423 Shares in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Bought by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Bruker by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,193,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,294 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Bruker by 484.1% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,714,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,569 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Bruker by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,102 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,997,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,378,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. This represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

