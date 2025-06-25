S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 848 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariston Services Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $236.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.40. The stock has a market cap of $234.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.