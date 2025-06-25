Wealthquest Corp Invests $2.33 Million in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 42,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises about 0.2% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 61,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 127.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 528.00%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

