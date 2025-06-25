Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Makes New Investment in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,263,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 499.7% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $200.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.10. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of -120.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $1,475,228.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,587.76. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total value of $1,475,052.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,850,315.60. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,287 shares of company stock valued at $79,609,626. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.19.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

