Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Stock Position Boosted by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $15,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 426,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 55,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $48.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

