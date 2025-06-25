S.A. Mason LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.74.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $215.39 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $216.60. The company has a market capitalization of $604.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

