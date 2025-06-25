23,548 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after buying an additional 3,731,847 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,890,000 after buying an additional 766,782 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,920 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2718 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.