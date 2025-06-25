Wealthquest Corp Takes $869,000 Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.1%

THG stock opened at $168.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.87. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,942.40. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,772,450. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,309 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

