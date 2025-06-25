JCIC Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,829 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,750,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,611,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,320,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,087,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,472,000 after buying an additional 809,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VGSH opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2046 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.