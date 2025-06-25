Wealthquest Corp Takes $811,000 Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,362 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE PB opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.84. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.19%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $31,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,090.30. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $545,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

